Winnipeg man stabbed after protecting bus passenger from racist slurs and threats

A Winnipeg man has eight staples in his leg to close a stab wound he suffered when he intervened to help a fellow passenger on a transit bus who was the target of racial slurs and threats.

Jonathan Meikle and a friend, Matthew Shorting, were on a bus in the downtown area early Sunday morning when they say a man got on, pulled a knife and started hurling racial slurs at a passenger.

They say the rider threatened to stab the passenger, so they stepped in and as the armed man walked toward them Meikle kicked him and managed to pin him with Shorting’s help.

The pair got the man off the bus but Meikle was stabbed during the struggle, although they managed to hold him until police arrived to arrest a 23-year-old man.

Const. Jay Murray, a police spokesman, says prior to getting on the bus, the accused had allegedly held a knife to a man’s throat and taken his wallet and cellphone.

Devon Evan Charles Henderson remains in custody on charges that include robbery, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Meikle and Shorting said the agitated man started making gang signs and yelling racial slurs when he got on the bus, then focused his attention on a male passenger in front of him.

Shorting said he was threatening to stab him in the neck before the passenger moved to the front to try to escape being harmed.

“I needed to get his attention away from the victim so I yelled `hey’. He turned around and as soon as he advanced towards me I got one hand up and I kicked him,” said Meikle, who revealed he’s an Afghanistan veteran.

“When I see someone who’s in a defenceless position, I’m going to stand up for them.”

Meikle said he was stabbed in the back of the leg during the struggle but managed to get the knife away from his attacker before officers arrived at the scene.

Both Meikle and Shorting said they wouldn’t hesitate to help someone in need.

“I have a grandmother who tells me it takes a village to raise a child,” said Shorting. “So if it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to keep its citizens safe.”

Murray said while police don’t want members of the public putting themselves in harm’s way, the two men potentially stopped someone from being seriously hurt.

“We’re all human and I think a lot people don’t want to stand by while something like this is happening,” he said.

