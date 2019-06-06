Winnipeg man who forced woman into sex-trade, tortured her sentenced to eight years in prison

A Winnipeg man who forced his girlfriend into the sex trade and subjected her to torture that included locking her in a freezer until she was unconscious has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Andres Pavao, who is 30, pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking, forcible confinement and obstruction of justice.

The court heard at Wednesday’s hearing that Pavao advertised sex services on websites, arranged for meetings and threatened to kill the victim and her family if she didn’t comply.

Crown prosecutor Jennifer Mann says beatings, a hot iron and electrocution were some of the other methods the accused employed to control the woman.

The victim escaped from Pavao’s clutches when she messaged a customer to pick her up, and on the pretense of going out to buy cigarettes, she had the customer drive her to the police station.

Defence lawyer Matt Gould told court that Pavao’s character was shaped by an unstable home life and events in his native Chile, where, among other things, he witnessed an uncle’s murder and saw another uncle added to the country’s missing list.

“I frankly find it hard to believe the level of sadism that occurred … and I hope they keep you locked up as long as they possibly can,” Queen’s Bench Justice Brenda Keyser told Pavao.

Reading from an agreed statement of facts, Mann said Pavao and the then-25-year-old woman had known each other for two years and were living together in Windsor, Ont., in the spring of 2018, when he accused her of owing him “a significant debt.”

Mann said he then coerced the victim to move to Winnipeg to work in the sex trade.

“The victim felt she had no choice but to engage in prostitution because of the accused’s threats, physical assaults and depriving her of food and water,” said Mann.

After her escape, the woman was treated at hospital for extensive bruising, strangulation marks, a loonie-sized laceration to her hand, a kidney injury and broken nose.

While in custody at Headingley Correctional Centre weeks after his arrest, Pavao called a female acquaintance and urged her to look for the victim in Windsor.

“If she doesn’t show up (for court), I’ll be able to beat this case,” Pavao said in the call which was recorded by authorities.

Pavao’s victim said he sentenced her to a lifetime of fear and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I was continuously deprived of my basic human rights … He loved every minute of my suffering,” she wrote in a victim-impact statement.

She also wrote that she has a new purpose: speaking publicly about human trafficking and violence against women.