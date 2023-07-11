Open this photo in gallery: Activists for Indigenous rights blockade the main road into the Brady Road landfill, just outside of Winnipeg, on July 10.david lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The City of Winnipeg has applied for a court injunction to force an end to a blockade of a landfill that has been in place since last Thursday.

In an application the Court of King’s Bench, the city is asking for a judge to order an end to the blockade and to authorize the arrest and removal of anyone who contravenes the order.

Dozens of protesters have blocked access to the city-owned Brady Road landfill to demand a search of a different landfill north of Winnipeg.

The remains of two slain Indigenous women — Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — are believed to have been dumped in the privately-owned Prairie Green landfill last year.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in those deaths, as well as in the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman whose remains have not been found.

A hearing on the city’s court application is set for Wednesday morning.