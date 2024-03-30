Open this photo in gallery: A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

A mother in Winnipeg faces charges after police allege her baby died from high levels of fentanyl and carfentanil that the child was exposed to at home.

The Winnipeg Police Service says its child abuse unit began investigating the sudden death of one-year-old Romeo Stewart in late December 2022.

They say that early on Dec. 29 of that year, a woman called 911 after her child became unresponsive at her home, and a family member performed emergency care until an ambulance arrived.

Police say the child was brought to hospital in critical condition but didn’t survive.

Based on toxicology reports, investigators allege the boy’s death resulted from high levels of fentanyl and carfentanil intoxication.

The 33-year-old mother is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, and officers say she was called to police headquarters on Friday where she arrested.

Police say she was released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.