Police have charged a teen boy in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old Indigenous girl last week.

They say a 17-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges and is in custody.

The girl was with a group, including the accused, on Friday afternoon when she was stabbed a block away from police headquarters and near a busy corner of downtown Winnipeg.

Police say the victim was with two females and a male she knew when she got into a verbal argument with the accused.

Investigators allege the accused pulled a knife on the girl and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing.

Officers identified and found the suspect in the St. Boniface neighbourhood on Monday.