 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Winnipeg police charge former hockey coach in historical sexual assault cases

Brittany Hobson
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Police Service Public Information Officer Constable Dani McKinnon speaks to the media on Sept. 2, 2021 at Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police say a Winnipeg man is facing a slew of charges relating to two historic sexual assault cases.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Police say a Winnipeg man is facing almost a dozen charges related to sexual assaults alleged to have occurred more than 25 years ago.

Police said Thursday the sex crimes unit was contacted earlier this summer by two complainants who said that they had been sexually assaulted by a male hockey coach while they were young teens.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred between 1993 and 1995 while the complainants were playing in the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Dani McKinnon of the Winnipeg Police Service said there were multiple alleged assaults against each complainant.

The two complainants alleged they were separately invited to the accused’s home where they were provided money and alcohol and were then sexually assaulted. They also told police the assaults had been photographed and videotaped.

McKinnon said the complainants came forward separately.

“When you look at the time frame it is likely that they knew each other, but it is my understanding that they did come forward independently,” she said.

McKinnon said investigating historical cases requires a lot of time and resources from officers and those who come forward.

“These types of cases are extremely sensitive. They’re very nuanced. They’re very personal and private,” she said. “Just the fact that they did come forward when they did is quite remarkable.”

She added the investigation continues, but wouldn’t say whether officers believe there are other alleged victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Donald Joseph Dawson, 57, faces charges that include sexual assault, sexual exploitation and forcible confinement. He is also charged with multiple child pornography offences.

Hockey Winnipeg, the organization that oversees the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association, said it was notified Thursday about the charges.

“These charges are extremely serious and very troubling to the volunteers, members and staff of Hockey Winnipeg,” executive director Ian McArton said in a statement.

“On behalf of Hockey Winnipeg’s executive we are hopeful that justice is served in this case.”

Dawson’s involvement with the program dates back nearly 30 years ago, said McArton. There are no current staff or executive members of Hockey Winnipeg or association board members who have interacted with the accused, he added.

Hockey Winnipeg ensures volunteers are checked against the child abuse registry and that there is a way for anonymous claims to be made, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies