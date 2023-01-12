Police in Winnipeg have charged a second person in the surveillance of a Manitoba judge.

Police say Randal Jay Cameron of Calgary, who is 45, has been charged with attempting to obstruct justice and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Earlier this month, police laid similar charges against John Carpay of Calgary.

Carpay is president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which has been fighting COVID-19 restrictions in court.

Carpay said in 2021 that he hired a private investigator to follow Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, who was hearing a case about health restrictions involving several churches represented by the centre.

Joyal ruled against the churches, saying public health orders did not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.