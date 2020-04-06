Winnipeg police charge stepmother with manslaughter in toddler’s death

Police have charged a woman with manslaughter in the death of her 2 ½-year-old stepson.

“It’s tragic on so many levels,” Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Monday.

Carver said Victoria Reane Thiessen, 20, called police on March 24 to report a toddler, Brett White, had been injured.

Story continues below advertisement

He said Thiessen told first-responders and investigators that either the child had fallen or that he was struck by a four-year-old sibling.

“The examination concluded that neither of those explanations would have accounted for the seriousness of injury,” Carver said.

The boy was in critical condition when he was brought to hospital and died two days later.

Carver said he couldn’t provide many details about what is believed to have happened, but said it appears the child died from a head injury. Carver said there were other injuries on the toddler’s body as well.

Investigators don’t believe there was prolonged abuse in the household, Carver said. It was the toddler’s main home and other children also live there, as well as the father, he said.

Carver said there is also no indication that the death is linked to stay-at-home recommendations in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic. It has, however, made the killing even more difficult for the family, community and police, he said.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and the stress on everyone is starting to show no matter where you work.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thiessen was arrested on Friday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.