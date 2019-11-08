 Skip to main content

Canada

Winnipeg police chief says officers being reallocated as city deals with surge in crime

The Canadian Press
Winnipeg’s police chief says officers are being reallocated to different duties as the city deals with increased levels of violence and property crime.

There have been 40 homicides in Winnipeg so far this year – one less than the all-time high – and Danny Smyth says that has put a major strain on resources.

One of the most recent has been the death of a three-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times as he slept in his bed.

Chief Smyth says additional officers are being brought in to help with investigations and more officers will be assigned to general and foot patrols.

He says that will mean less resources for the traffic division and for crime prevention initiatives.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Premier Brian Pallister had separate conversations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week about the string of violence.

