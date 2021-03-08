 Skip to main content
Winnipeg police identify body found near Red River last week

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The body of Jana Noella Williams was found in the area of Main Street and Alfred Avenue last Thursday.

Police have identified a woman whose remains were found near the Red River in Winnipeg last week.

The body of Jana Noella Williams, who was 29, was discovered in the area of Main Street and Alfred Avenue on Thursday.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Const. Jay Murray says officers are looking for information about Williams’s activities over the last two weeks.

Community members held a vigil for her and other missing or murdered Indigenous women on Sunday evening.

Nahanni Fontaine, an NDP member of the legislature, posted online that Williams was pregnant and due to give birth in July.

