Winnipeg police investigating after seven suspicious overnight fires

Winnipeg police investigating after seven suspicious overnight fires

The Canadian Press
Winnipeg police are investigating seven suspicious overnight fires, including one that sparked an evacuation of an apartment block.

Emergency authorities say the calls involved locations on three streets in a west-central neighbourhood.

The first two came in about 10 minutes apart, starting shortly before 3 a.m., and included a rubbish fire behind one address and a two-car garage at another location that was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Around that time, word surfaced of a fire in a three-storey block, which had to be cleared of occupants who were eventually allowed to return to their suites once the flames were snuffed out.

Four more calls that involved flames on a home’s exterior and separate garbage fires followed before the busy night of alarms ended.

No one was hurt and no one is in custody.

