Winnipeg police officer accused of deleting own speeding ticket while facing trial for assault

A police officer is accused of deleting records related to his own speeding ticket while he was on desk duty facing a trial on an assault charge.

“The integrity of the conduct of police officers and the integrity of police systems must be paramount if the people we serve are to trust police,” said Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth on Wednesday.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy, 48, faces charges of unauthorized use of a computer, fraud and obstructing justice.

Cassidy, who has been a member of the force for more than 20 years, was charged with assault causing bodily harm last year after an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog into an off-duty arrest in March 2017. That judge-alone trial is scheduled for provincial court on May 19.

During that investigation, Smyth said, a personal firearm registered to Cassidy was found in his work locker. He was also charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing a restricted weapon in an unauthorized place. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on those charges next month.

Cassidy was removed from the field and assigned to desk duties in the photo radar unit last February, Smyth said.

“We felt that that was an appropriate duty for him at the time. We did not expect this to happen.”

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said Cassidy was driving a private vehicle on Oct. 1, when he was caught speeding on photo radar. He was on duty at the time.

Investigators allege Cassidy returned to his office and used the police computer to stop the speeding ticket from being issued.

Smyth said an irregularity was detected and another employee came forward with an allegation of misconduct. The police force has since done an audit of the photo-radar system going back six years.

“I am satisfied that the checks and balances within the photo radar system were able to detect an irregularity and I’m also satisfied that no other irregularities were discovered during a subsequent audit,” Smyth said.

The officer is on paid administrative leave. He is to appear in court in March on the latest charges.

Smyth said he is concerned about the allegations, and Cassidy will not be placed on desk duty again.