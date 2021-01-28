Winnipeg police officer who shot and killed Indigenous girl will not face charges

Open this photo in gallery Christie Zebrasky, whose daughter Eishia Hudson was shot dead by police on April 8, 2020, is photographed in her bedroom with her daughter’s ashes and memorial in Winnipeg, Dec. 11, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg police officer will not be criminally charged for the fatal shooting of a teen last spring.

A report from Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says it consulted with provincial prosecutors who determined there is no basis for charges against the unnamed officer.

The officer shot Eishia Hudson, a 16-year-old Indigenous girl, after a liquor store robbery on April 8.

The girl was driving a stolen Jeep with four other people inside that police chased and tried to stop.

The report says the Jeep rammed one police vehicle, later crashed into a truck and was still moving as officers surrounded it.

The report quotes a use-of-force expert as saying officers were correctly concerned that the situation posed a lethal threat as the vehicle continued to move.

