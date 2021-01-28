Winnipeg police officer who shot and killed Indigenous girl will not face charges

A Winnipeg police officer will not be criminally charged for the fatal shooting of a teen last spring.
A report from Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says it consulted with provincial prosecutors who determined there is no basis for charges against the unnamed officer.
The officer shot Eishia Hudson, a 16-year-old Indigenous girl, after a liquor store robbery on April 8.
The girl was driving a stolen Jeep with four other people inside that police chased and tried to stop.
The report says the Jeep rammed one police vehicle, later crashed into a truck and was still moving as officers surrounded it.
The report quotes a use-of-force expert as saying officers were correctly concerned that the situation posed a lethal threat as the vehicle continued to move.
More coming.
