Family and friends gather at a vigil for Rebecca Contois in Winnipeg on May 19.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police have confirmed the identity of human remains found in a landfill.

Police say they belong to Rebecca Contois, a 24-year-old Indigenous woman.

Her partial remains were found May 16 in a garbage bin near an apartment building, and that led to the search of the landfill.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, who is 35, was charged with first-degree murder in her killing and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Police say Contois’ family has been notified and the investigation is continuing.

Contois lived in Winnipeg but was a member of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River, located about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

