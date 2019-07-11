 Skip to main content

Canada Winnipeg police seek possible lead in 2015 death of Thelma Krull

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Winnipeg police seek possible lead in 2015 death of Thelma Krull

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Winnipeg police think they have a potential new lead in the death of a Winnipeg woman who disappeared exactly four years ago and was later found dead.

Const. Jay Murray says police are hoping to find the driver of a gold-coloured four-door sedan who may have seen Thelma Krull on July 11, 2015 – the morning she left her home to go for a walk.

Murray says police don’t have a description of the driver – or even know if the driver was from Winnipeg – but believe the sedan was a Honda, Toyota or some other import from the 2005 to 2010 model years.

Story continues below advertisement

Murray says the vehicle is not believed to be connected to a suspect previously described as Indigenous, in his 40s and weighing about 270 pounds.

He says the vehicle driver may have seen something of importance to the investigation and may not be aware of it.

Krull’s disappearance prompted a large search effort and her remains were found by a hunter last October in a wooded area outside Winnipeg.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter