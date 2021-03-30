Winnipeg Police Service cancels Amber Alert, boy safe

The Winnipeg Police Service has cancelled an Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy they said had been kidnapped.

Police say the child is safe and the mother has turned herself in to the RCMP in Amaranth, Man.

Winnipeg Police say the child’s biological mother left a prearranged, supervised visit late Tuesday afternoon at a specified location with the child without legal authorization.

Police say the Amber Alert was issued when it was determined they were likely leaving the city.

There was no immediate word on whether she will face any charges.

