Winnipeg records 42nd homicide, breaking record in city for a single year

The death of a man who was pulled from a burning home on Halloween night marks a high for the number of homicides in Winnipeg in a single year.
Police on Wednesday identified the man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, as 41-year-old Douglas Wood.
His is the 42nd homicide in the city this year. The previous high of 41 was set in 2011.
Police said investigators working on the case arrested a woman on Tuesday. They said she and Wood were acquaintances and had been drinking at the home when a confrontation occurred.
Police allege the woman later started a fire and Wood could not escape.
Jenna Sereena Kakegamick, 23, of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard to human life. She remains in custody.
Police announced the death as a homicide for the first time on Wednesday and pointed to the fire as the cause.
“There were certainly suspicious factors in this investigation that led us to believe it may be a homicide, but we weren’t comfortable calling this a homicide until this arrest was made,” said Const. Jay Murray.
In early November, police put out a call for video surveillance taken in the area and Murray said he believed it had been beneficial.
He emphasized that the number of homicides in Winnipeg fluctuates greatly from year to year.
“That speaks to the volatility of homicides,” said Murray.
He explained factors such as how close an attack occurs to a hospital, how quickly medical care arrives, and how a person is injured can mean the difference between a homicide and a serious assault.
“An injury one centimetre over can be the difference.”
A surge in violence over a short period earlier this fall prompted Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister to have separate conversations about it with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Police Chief Danny Smyth has said one-third of the city’s homicides are drug- or gang-related, and are linked to addictions and a trade in methamphetamine.
He has said it is a problem policing cannot solve alone. Advocacy groups have emphasized the need for more supports to help people overcome addictions and get out of gangs.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.