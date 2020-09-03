 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Winnipeg school bus drivers threaten strike next week as classes set to begin

Winnipeg
The Associated Press
School bus drivers in Winnipeg’s largest school division are planning to strike next week just as classes start in the city.

Bea Bruske of the United Food and Commercial Workers says drivers are constantly facing higher demands with fewer resources.

The Winnipeg School Division says in a statement that parents will be kept informed but should make alternate transportation plans.

It says a strike would affect about 2,300 students, but service will continue for students who use wheelchair transportation services.

The union represents over 90 drivers in the division and have been without a contract since June 30, 2019.

It says the main issue is provincial legislation mandating a two-year wage freeze followed by two more years of increases of no more than one per cent.

A Manitoba judge has ruled against that bill but the government is appealing the decision.

