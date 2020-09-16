 Skip to main content
Winnipeg school temporarily switches some grades to remote learning after more COVID-19 cases reported

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
An elementary and middle school in Winnipeg is switching some of its grades to remote learning after the discovery of more COVID-19 cases.

John Pritchard School has reported four new COVID-19 cases, in addition to one reported Sunday.

Students in Grades 6, 7 and 8, as well as a split Grade 4 and 5 class, will move entirely to remote learning for an estimated two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the River East Transcona school division says public health investigations are ongoing, and all other students are continuing with in-class learning.

Manitoba students returned to class last week and schools were aiming to have full-time in-class learning for children up to Grade 8.

The province reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total active case count of 269.

“Teachers will be in contact with their students today to initiate remote learning materials and plans and will be in communication with those families throughout the day,” school division spokesperson Amanda Gaudes wrote in an e-mail Wednesday.

“We understand public health investigations are continuing and we will continue to follow their lead and directives.”

With line-ups at COVID-19 testing centres surging in recent days, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there is a strong desire to see more rapid testing rolled out in Canada. However she can't say when it will happen. She also says the people who should get tested now include those with symptoms, including very mild ones, and people who have had any type of exposure to a known case of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
