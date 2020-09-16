Winnipeg school temporarily switches some grades to remote learning after more COVID-19 cases reported

An elementary and middle school in Winnipeg is switching some of its grades to remote learning after the discovery of more COVID-19 cases.

John Pritchard School has reported four new COVID-19 cases, in addition to one reported Sunday.

Students in Grades 6, 7 and 8, as well as a split Grade 4 and 5 class, will move entirely to remote learning for an estimated two weeks.

A spokesperson for the River East Transcona school division says public health investigations are ongoing, and all other students are continuing with in-class learning.

Manitoba students returned to class last week and schools were aiming to have full-time in-class learning for children up to Grade 8.

The province reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total active case count of 269.

“Teachers will be in contact with their students today to initiate remote learning materials and plans and will be in communication with those families throughout the day,” school division spokesperson Amanda Gaudes wrote in an e-mail Wednesday.

“We understand public health investigations are continuing and we will continue to follow their lead and directives.”

