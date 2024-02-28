Two scientists at Canada’s high-security infectious disease laboratory – Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng – provided confidential scientific information to China and were fired because they were “a realistic and credible threat to Canada’s economic security” and engaged in clandestine meetings with Chinese officials, documents tabled in the House of Commons reveal.

Dr. Qui, who worked at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, was dishonest when confronted with her actions, making “blanket denials” and “half-truths, and personally benefited from the arrangement,” the documents state, noting that she repeatedly lied to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and “refused to admit to any involvement in various PRC [People’s Republic of China] programs.”

The two infectious-disease scientists had their security clearances revoked and were escorted out of the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg in July, 2019. They were fired in January, 2021. Their whereabouts are not known.

“Investigators conclude that Dr. Qiu’s reliability as it relates to loyalty remains of grave concern due to activities where sensitive information and assets are shared outside of PHAC [the Public Health Agency of Canada],” CSIS said in the documents.

“Dr. Qiu developed deep, cooperative relationships with a variety of People’s Republic of China institutions and has intentionally transferred scientific knowledge and materials to China to benefit the PRC, and herself, without regard for the implications to her employer or to Canada’s interest.”

The RCMP said in a statement to The Globe earlier this week that a national-security criminal investigation is continuing.

“The RCMP has no further comment at this time,” RCMP Sergeant Kim Chamberland said. “National-security criminal investigations are often complex, multijurisdictional, and resource-intensive and can take several years to complete.”

Vanity Fair magazine reported last November that Dr. Qiu is listed as a “mentor” at the University of Science and Technology in the city of Hefei in eastern China. The magazine also reported that the scientist is listed as a co-inventor on two patent applications submitted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology on June 20 for Nipah virus antibodies.

Dr. Qiu, a former head of a key program at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, and her husband have not publicly commented on why they were fired. As recently as this week, Dr. Qiu did respond to questions from The Globe about the couple’s dismissal.

PHAC has described the reasons for their departure as a “policy breach” and “administrative matter” and “possible breaches of security protocols” at the infectious-disease lab and it has declined to say more, citing privacy and security considerations.

The Globe reported in May, 2022 that CSIS recommended the removal of security clearances for the two scientists because of national-security concerns connected to their work with China’s Wuhan facility. The pair were escorted out of the lab on July 5, 2019, along with an unknown number of Dr. Qiu’s students from China. The RCMP were called in to investigate.

In 2021, the government had fought against the disclosure of information about their dismissals, saying it could jeopardize national security and threaten Canada’s international relations.

The opposition parties argued the Liberal government was hiding behind national security to avoid politically embarrassing information from being revealed to Canadians.

They noted the government initially claimed the information could not be released for privacy reasons, but then suddenly claimed the release of the documents would jeopardize national security.

The government later took then-House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota to court to prevent their release. It dropped that bid after the 2021 election was called.

Last year, the opposition and the Liberal government agreed to appoint a special committee of MPs to examine unredacted copies of all the related records and make recommendations on what more could be made public. Three former judges were brought in to assess the release of additional information against the risk to such things as national security.

The Globe has also reported that Dr. Qiu, who headed the vaccine development and antiviral therapies section at the Winnipeg lab, collaborated on scientific papers with China military researchers, including Major-General Chen Wei, a high-ranking officer in the People’s Liberation Army, recently lauded by President Xi Jinping for developing a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Qiu was also able to bring in graduate and postgraduate students from China, who were studying at the University of Manitoba, into the Level 4 lab. It remains unclear how those students got the security clearance to enter this lab, which is equipped to handle the world’s most dangerous viruses.

The Globe has reported the couple and other scientists at the lab collaborated with Chinese military researchers to study and conduct experiments on deadly pathogens such as Ebola, Lassa fever and Rift Valley fever.

One of the Chinese researchers, Feihu Yan, from the People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences, worked for a period of time at the Winnipeg lab.

A significant number of papers were in collaboration with Chinese scientists where research was funded by Chinese government bodies.

Health Minister Mark Holland held a press conference before the public and journalists had a chance to read the new documents. He said there was a “lack of adherence to security protocols and procedures at the Winnipeg lab,” which he said was unacceptable but he played down the extent of the problem that the documents revealed.

He denied that the fired scientists posed a threat to Canada’s national security and said there is no evidence that they leaked Canadian secrets to China. He also denied they worked for China and said they instead had relationships with Chinese businesses and Chinese scientists.

Mr. Holland said the scientists were fired because they had failed to disclose those relationships and their other work.

“There were employees who were dishonest about some of their engagements,” Mr. Holland said, “all those engagements at no time led to sensitive information leaving the country.”

“At no time, did national secrets or did information that threatened the security of Canada leave or enter the lab,” Mr. Holland said.

“I think that there was an inadequate understanding of the threat of foreign interference. I believe that an earnest effort was made to adhere to those policies, but not with the rigour that was required.”

Still, he said no one who was responsible for implementing security protocols or overseeing the high-security lab was fired as a result of the failure to follow security protocols. He argued that in 2019 the threat of Chinese interference in Canada was not well understood. However, by that point The Globe had been writing about it for years and the two Michaels had been imprisoned in China since 2018.

Mr. Holland also denied that the government tried to coverup the embarrassing incident. He said while he believes in ministerial responsibility, he suggested it did not apply in this case because the arms-length public health agency was responsible for choosing what to keep secret. He agreed though that in hindsight those redactions were overzealous.

“Since that period of time, extraordinary effort has been taken to ensure that nothing like it ever occurred – will occur again.”