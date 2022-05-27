A Winnipeg school has brought in a crisis response team after a group of students found a dead body while doing a community clean up Friday.

The Pembina Trails School Division has confirmed a group of Grade 7 and 8 students made the discovery while cleaning up a field on the southwest side of the city.

The division says teachers immediately returned the children to school and called police.

The school division said the body was not found on school property.

Winnipeg police confirmed officers were on scene Friday, but wouldn’t state the nature of their investigation.

“The police confirmed that what the children saw was a dead body. The police are completing their investigation,” reads a letter sent to parents provided to Global News by the school division.

“Our school social worker and school psychologist were at school today and met with the children and staff most significantly impacted.

“They provided a space for the students to talk about what they saw and what they were feeling.”

