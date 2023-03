Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old in the shooting death of another teen earlier this month.

Police arrested and charged the youth with manslaughter after investigating two March 6 shootings in the city’s St. James neighbourhood.

They say a 15-year-old boy was injured and later died after he was transported to hospital.

His 17-year-old brother was also shot and taken to hospital.

Police say the accused was known to the victims.