Winnipeg trial to hear about letters admitted killer sent to inmate

Crown prosecutors are set to wrap up their evidence today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.

Court is expected to hear about letters Jeremy Skibicki sent to an inmate about the charges he’s facing.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2022 slayings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

His lawyers say he killed the women but argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable victims at homeless shelters.

Skibicki’s lawyers have said an expert will later testify to Skibicki’s mental state at the time of the killings.