A Winnipeg woman has been accused of leaving a newborn in a garbage bin where the infant later died.

Police say the baby girl was found dead in the bin in the north part of the city on May 3.

They believe the girl was born at a home nearby and was put in the garbage bin while still alive.

Jeanene Rosa Moar, who is 31, has been charged with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child.

Police spokesman Const. Claude Chancy says family members have been alerted and an investigation continues.

The accused remains in custody.

