Architect Peter Hargraves drives a chainsaw through the frozen Red River near downtown Winnipeg. He will use the ice for the Winter Wanderland sculpture project.Photography by Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

It’s 10 a.m. and Peter Hargraves’s chainsaws begin freezing up the moment he sets them down on the windswept Red River, not far from downtown Winnipeg.

“This is not the sweet spot, the sweet spot would be about -15, that would be an absolutely perfect day,” says the head of Sputnik Architecture, speaking through a frosted beard and mustache. Temperatures have dipped below -30 C, while wind chill makes it feel more like -43.

The architect, who was born in South Africa and raised in Canada, is familiar with frigid conditions: He’s perhaps best known for his work bringing Winnipeg’s iconic warming huts to fruition. But today, he’s harvesting river ice for a series of sculptures dubbed Winter Wanderland.

Using techniques passed onto him by Luca Roncoroni, creative director of Sweden’s Icehotel, Mr. Hargraves cuts a long channel into the river’s surface with a gas-powered chainsaw affixed to a metal sled. A second chainsaw is used to cut frozen slabs, each weighing about 1.5 tonnes. He’s looking for clear “black ice” with as few fissures possible, although some fresh cracking occurs when it’s pulled from the relative warmth of the river.

“The cold is definitely our biggest challenge,” he says.

Frost covers Mr. Hargraves's face on a day when temperatures fell below -30, not including wind chill.

Urban designer Lawrence Bird, also of Sputnik, recalls the first time he worked with ice, bringing a Frank Gehry design to life about a decade ago. “We constructed that with ice that was actually transported all the way from Toronto,” Mr. Bird says. “A long way for ice to travel, especially with the weather in Winnipeg.”

Since then, Sputnik has gathered ice locally.

But getting ice out of the river is only half the battle. Once on land, the slabs are planed, then loaded onto trucks and trailers. Outside the Burton Cummings Theatre, a crane lifts the blocks over a fence as Corby Pearce uses a snow shovel to prepare a landing site.

Like many ice carvers, Mr. Pearce’s love of the medium began while attending culinary school.

“Most carvers, although not all, are cooks in some fashion,” says Mr. Pearce, who owns a catering business. Small ice sculptures are often used as presentation tools at catered events, he explains. The sculptures he works on today are anything but petite: Some have soared to nearly 18 metres, including renderings of tall ships and famous statues.

Corby Pearce's tools lie on a folding table as he sculpts.

He sets up a folding table and lays out chisels, picks and die tools before making some notations on the stacked ice blocks with a red marker. “You have to have several plans,” Mr. Pearce says. “Your Plan A is great if it goes well, but you want have backups down to Plan F at least.”

Pamela Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, which commissioned the statues, hopes they draw people into the city’s core – an area hit hard by the pandemic-driven shift to virtual workspaces.

“We know that Winnipeg is a winter city. People here really embrace things to do outdoors, whether it’s skiing or snowshoeing or enjoying the river trail, it’s really part of our identity,” Ms. Hardman says. “This is an extension of that.”

In total, 11 pieces of varying sizes will dot the city centre until the spring thaw claims them.

“I kind of like the idea that everything I’ve done is now gone. This is the only time that this piece will be here – in a month or two, it never will be again,” Mr. Pearce says. “This is its time and you enjoy it while it’s here.”

Mr. Pearce works at Bonnycastle Park. He came to ice sculpting via culinary school; small ice sculptures are a staple of catered events, but few are as big as these.

To extract an ice block, Tom Kroeker, left, uses a steel bar, sometimes called an ice chopper, to position it where a skid steer can lift it and carry it away. The slabs can weigh up to 1.5 tonnes.

Pressure cracks form in thick ice on the Red River. 'Black ice' like this is valued for its clarity, provided it doesn't have too many fissures.

A sketch of a hockey stick and skates is affixed to a toolbox at Bonnycastle Park. Winter Wanderland features 11 sculptures across the city centre.

Larry MacFarlane sculpts a bear that will be displayed at Bonnycastle Park.