Winter storm halts door-to-door campaigning for most candidates in N.L. election

Sarah Smellie
ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
A woman walks her dog along Duckworth Street, in St. John’s, on Jan. 21, 2021.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

As the sun rose over Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon Peninsula Friday morning, so too did a beeping chorus of snowplows in the province’s capital.

About 30 centimetres of snow blanketed the city and the sun was shining down on people digging out their cars. The storm closed many schools, stores and offices across the Avalon Peninsula on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

The weather also put a stop to door-to-door campaigning in the provincial election – for most candidates. On Thursday, Progressive Conservative candidate Kristina Ennis tweeted pictures of herself knocking on doors in a full-body snowsuit. Other candidates, however, moved their campaigning online.

Tory Leader Ches Crosbie tweeted a picture of himself holding up a bag of so-called “storm chips,” ahead of the storm – though people questioned the small size of the bag.

The NDP used a popular internet meme involving a cropped photo of United States Democrat Bernie Sanders at Wednesday’s presidential inauguration to take a swipe at the Liberals. The party pasted the photo of Sanders – who is sitting in a chair, arms crossed and wearing fuzzy mitts – in the provincial legislature. The image caption said he was waiting for the Liberals to release their economic plan, which the Liberals have said won’t be made public before voters head to the polls.

All parties have said that social media will likely play a significant role in the province’s winter pandemic election.

Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey called the election last Friday as a storm raged outside the provincial House of Assembly. The Progressive Conservatives and the NDP have wrinkled their noses at the timing, saying the province’s hallmark winter storms will dissuade voters and cut into campaigning time.

As of Friday morning, there were 122 candidates registered across the province’s 40 districts. The deadline for all candidates to submit their paperwork is Saturday.

