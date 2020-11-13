 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

With the pandemic surging, we need more leadership and less urging

André Picard
André Picard
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Nov. 3, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

As the pandemic drags on, the political fault lines are showing. The Prime Minister is throwing shade at the premiers; the premiers are sniping at the PM; politicians are increasingly ignoring the advice of public health; frustrated scientists and clinicians are lashing out at elected officials and civil servants; and even mild-mannered public-health officials are taking pot shots at the news media.

We can’t afford this descent into finger-wagging distrust. Because if there is one thing the coronavirus does murderously well, it is exploit our weaknesses.

The only way to rein in the on-the-verge-of-getting-out-of-control pandemic is with a united front – with leaders willing to make hard decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Is my city going back into lockdown? A guide to COVID-19 restrictions across Canada

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Right now, as cases are surging, too many of our leaders are urging rather than acting, hedging their bets rather than being decisive.

Worse yet, the public has been bombarded with ever-changing recommendations to the point where it’s virtually impossible to figure out what the rules are.

Ontario, as it has done since the outset of the pandemic, continues to lead the confusion parade.

The province introduced a colour-coded traffic-light system to give the public a sense of the pandemic risk level. Then, as cases surged, it loosened restrictions, which made no sense. If that was not bad enough, it turns out that the government of Doug Ford ignored the recommendations of public-health officials and imposed its own arbitrary (and much less strict) thresholds for action.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismissed criticism of the new colour-coded system as just differences of opinion in the medical community, and stressed the province needs to balance public health and the economy. The Canadian Press

Let’s be clear: The role of public health – and epidemiologists and clinicians – is to provide technically correct solutions. Politicians have the final say in determining how rules and regulations will be implemented in response to the pandemic and are free to ignore any or all advice they receive.

But – and this is an important “but” – politicians have to be transparent. They have to justify why they are ignoring sound advice, and bear the consequences.

Another frustrating habit of our politicians is taking a disingenuous “I trust the public to do the right thing” position. (Jason Kenney, please stand up.) That’s the antithesis of leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

If your position is that businesses must remain open at all costs, and infections, hospitalizations and deaths be damned, then say so. Don’t just keep promising some vague action at some uncertain future time.

Politicians, and the civil servants who answer to them (some of them public-health officials), are in an unenviable position. They are damned if they order new public-health measures, from lockdowns on down, and damned if they don’t.

Scientists, physicians, nurses, personal-support workers, hospital administrators all have the right – maybe even the moral obligation – to speak out. But they, too, should recognize that there will, and must, be trade-offs in a democratic society.

Keep the recommendations coming, but keep the advice above the belt. Cheap shots and the impugning of political motives have no place in the public discourse.

Recognize that, yes, a “circuit-breaker” lockdown for two, four or eight weeks is probably what’s needed right now. But also acknowledge that all the experts have jobs right now, unlike many of the people who would be affected by another shutdown of the economy.

And, like it or not, politicians can’t afford to summarily alienate the public; they want to be re-elected.

Story continues below advertisement

Provinces are divided on what the response should be to the pandemic, but it does not strictly follow party lines. Manitoba’s Conservative government has what are arguably the toughest restrictions in the country. British Columbia’s New Democrats have some of the loosest rules; masks are not even mandatory indoors.

Whatever approach a province or a region takes, it won’t succeed if you don’t have buy-in from the public.

It gets tiresome to repeat it, but the single most important tool in the pandemic response kit is good communication.

Instead of using our energy and political capital on squabbling, we need to spend it on reconnecting with the public, helping them understand the gravity of the current spike in cases and providing a way out with straightforward, easy-to-understand rules.

What metric exactly will trigger a specific response? Do we shut down when half of the intensive care beds are full? When the positivity rate is 10 per cent? When active cases hit 100 per 100,000 people? Pick a threshold and act on it, forcefully.

We don’t have time to waste on dithering or semantics. Pandemic fatigue is dangerously real. We can’t wait much longer for some reinvigorating leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies