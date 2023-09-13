An eyewitness to the attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has testified that she saw the body of one of the victims fly into the air after being hit by a speeding black pickup truck.

Nathaniel Veltman, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk. Prosecutors have alleged his actions amount to an act of terrorism.

Explainer: The London attack at the centre of one of Canada’s most closely watched trials

Thirty-six-year-old Lindsay Marshall has told the jury at Veltman’s trial that she was reading a book on the balcony of her apartment near Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road on June 6, 2021, when she heard a vehicle revving its engine.

Marshall says she looked up and saw a southbound black pickup truck, which accelerated through an intersection and drove up onto a sidewalk.

She says she looked on as a police vehicle arrived and an officer began trying to resuscitate someone who had just been hit.

Marshall says she was in a state of shock for about an hour before she went downstairs and approached police to give a statement.