 Skip to main content

Canada Woman, 10-month-old baby killed by grizzly bear in Yukon: coroner

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Woman, 10-month-old baby killed by grizzly bear in Yukon: coroner

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press
Comments

A grizzly bear has killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in the Yukon.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack.

The service says in a release that it received notice of the deaths in the Einarson Lake area near the Northwest Territories border.

Story continues below advertisement

It says RCMP received a call at about 3:45 p.m. on Monday from a trapper, identified as Gjermund Roesholt.

The service says he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 metres from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

It says he shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.

“It appears they had been out for a walk when the incident occurred,” says coroner Heather Jones in the release.

The family had been in the area for the last three months, trapping around Einarson Lake, the coroner says.

The investigation is ongoing, with Mayo RCMP, Environment Yukon, Yukon Coroner’s Service and the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section assisting.

The service extended its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Theoret and her child.

Story continues below advertisement

It did not specify where the family originally came from.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019