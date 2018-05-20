Woman, 19, charged with defrauding potential renters in online scam

Police in Hamilton say a woman is facing charges after numerous people were allegedly defrauded in an online rental scam.
They say eight potential renters handed over deposits totalling more than $15,000 on the same residence.
It’s alleged a woman and her boyfriend had rented a Hamilton home, and shortly after taking occupancy were preparing to be evicted for non-payment of rent.
Investigators allege the woman reposted the original Kijiji ad for the home, without the knowledge or permission of the landlord, for $1,600 aa month in October, 2017, and took deposits from potential renters.
A 19-year-old Grimsby, Ont., woman is charged with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.