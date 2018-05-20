 Skip to main content

Woman, 19, charged with defrauding potential renters in online scam

HAMILTON, ONT.
The Canadian Press

Police in Hamilton say a woman is facing charges after numerous people were allegedly defrauded in an online rental scam.

They say eight potential renters handed over deposits totalling more than $15,000 on the same residence.

It’s alleged a woman and her boyfriend had rented a Hamilton home, and shortly after taking occupancy were preparing to be evicted for non-payment of rent.

Investigators allege the woman reposted the original Kijiji ad for the home, without the knowledge or permission of the landlord, for $1,600 aa month in October, 2017, and took deposits from potential renters.

A 19-year-old Grimsby, Ont., woman is charged with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.

