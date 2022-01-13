Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has been abducted following a home invasion in Wasaga Beach.

Police say officers were called to a home on Trailwood Place at around 8:30 last evening.

When they arrived, police were told a 37-year-old woman had been taken by three men.

The victim has been identified as Elnaz Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, and is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Police say the three men left the scene with Hajtamiri in a white SUV.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and police are concerned for Hajtamiri’s safety.

