Woman airlifted to hospital after loose wheel smashes into car on Highway 400, provincial police say

Woman airlifted to hospital after loose wheel smashes into car on Highway 400, provincial police say

The Canadian Press
A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a wheel from another vehicle came off, hopped the median and crashed into a car travelling in the other direction on a highway north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a wheel came off a car driving north on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont., and crashed into the windshield of a sedan travelling south.

Schmidt says the driver of the second vehicle has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Video Schmidt posted to social media shows heavy damage to the roof and windshield of the woman’s vehicle, and a car on the other side of the highway without its front left wheel.

Schmidt says an Ornge air ambulance landed on the highway to take the woman to hospital.

Police have closed Highway 400 in both directions near Highway 89 as they investigate.

