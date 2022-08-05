Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a massage therapist.

They say a woman went to a business on Monday in the north end of the city, where she arranged to get a massage from a massage therapist.

Police allege the woman was then sexually assaulted during the massage.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Friday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

Investigators say they believe there may be more potential victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.