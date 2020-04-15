 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after RCMP recover body from pickup that plunged off Nova Scotia ferry

WESTPORT, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia RCMP have made an arrest after a truck drove onto a ferry in Westport on Monday night, then rolled off the other end and plunged into the water with two people inside.

RCMP in nearby Digby say a woman who was pulled from the water told ferry employees a man was still inside the vehicle.

The Canadian Coast Guard was dispatched to the ferry terminal on Brier Island, but the weather was poor at the time.

An RCMP dive team recovered the body of a 68-year-old local man from inside the submerged pickup on Tuesday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the woman was not injured when the truck went into the water and she later left the scene.

The woman was arrested Tuesday night and required medical attention, but Clarke declined to disclose details about the nature of her injuries.

“She did require medical treatment, but it wasn’t as a result of the arrest,” Clarke said, adding that more information was expected to be released Thursday regarding charges.

“We’re trying to get witness information and review the video.”

