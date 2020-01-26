Woman attacked on York University campus was both stabbed and shot, police say

Toronto police say they now believe a woman who was assaulted in the city’s north end on Wednesday was both stabbed and shot.

Officers initially believed that the woman was beaten and stabbed, but say that their investigation has revealed she also suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday when the 23-year-old was walking on a pathway on the York University campus.

They say a man assaulted her, knocking her to the ground and dragging her a short distance.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect at large, and they have yet to find the gun.