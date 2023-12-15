Toronto police have charged a 25-year-old woman with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two brothers aged four and five.

On Monday, police reported that they discovered two deceased children inside an apartment after investigating a distress call where their mother had fallen from the same unit’s balcony.

The same woman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and made a court appearance Friday.

Police have not said how the two boys were killed or how authorities will support the charges of first-degree murder – a crime that alleges a premeditated killing.

Officers had rushed to the high-rise building around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving reports that the woman had fallen from a sixth-floor balcony in Scarborough.

When they arrived, police said, that woman was conscious, and relayed information that led authorities to break down the door, where they found two children without vital signs.

There was no visible trauma to the boys’ bodies. The woman was initially taken to hospital and to have surgery.

Toronto Police Acting Inspector Terry Browne said earlier this week that he does not believe the fall was accidental.

Neighbour Sherry Moseley, who said she lived next door to the family, described the boys as “beautiful” brothers.

During an interview on Monday she said that the two siblings had just marked a funeral for their father days before they were found killed.

“Their parents always held their hand,” said Ms. Moseley, a 10-year resident of the apartment building. “They were happy children. Happy parents.”

Ms. Moseley, who said she shares a wall with the neighbouring family, said the woman from the apartment next door had knocked on her door for the first time early this month. She was crying and conveying that her spouse had just died suddenly.