Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of Iranian-Canadian human rights advocate

MARKHAM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mohammad Mehdi Amin Sadeghieh, an Iranian-Canadian human rights advocate with deep ties to the community.

York Regional Police say that at this point, they don’t believe his death is related to his political beliefs, but they note that the investigation is ongoing.

Police were called to a home in Markham, Ont., on Oct. 21 and found Sadeghieh, who went by Mehdi Amin, dead inside.

Officers began searching for a missing SUV linked to the case a day later, and found it in Toronto on Oct. 30.

They say that on Wednesday, they found and arrested their suspect, Charmaine Anne Guisalta, who also went by Charmaine Anne Samonte.

Police didn’t say what relationship – if any – Guisalta had with Amin, but they noted that they aren’t looking for any other suspects and there’s no danger to public safety.

