Woman charged with second-degree murder in second homicide of 2019 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Woman charged with second-degree murder in second homicide of 2019 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert, Sask.
The Canadian Press
A murder charge has been laid in the second homicide of the year in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police say that on Wednesday, officers and paramedics were called to a home where they found a 50-year-old man in critical condition.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An arrest was made at the home and an autopsy was done Thursday.

A 36-year-old woman has now been charged with second-degree murder and was to make her first court appearance Friday.

Police say that although their investigation continues, no further suspects are being sought. (The Canadian Press, CKBI)

