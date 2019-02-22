Woman charged with second-degree murder in second homicide of 2019 in Prince Albert, Sask.

A murder charge has been laid in the second homicide of the year in Prince Albert, Sask.
Police say that on Wednesday, officers and paramedics were called to a home where they found a 50-year-old man in critical condition.
He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An arrest was made at the home and an autopsy was done Thursday.
A 36-year-old woman has now been charged with second-degree murder and was to make her first court appearance Friday.
Police say that although their investigation continues, no further suspects are being sought. (The Canadian Press, CKBI)
