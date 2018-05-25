Woman dies after assault at Christian Science reading room in Ottawa: police

A woman working at a religious centre in downtown Ottawa has died after what police are calling a serious assault.

Police say 59-year-old Elisabeth Salm was working at the Christian Science Reading Centre on Thursday when the incident took place.

Const. Alain Boucher says investigators believe the attack took place between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., when the woman was the only reading room employee on duty.

Story continues below advertisement

Boucher says police were called by another reading room staff member, who found Salm when they arrived around 1 p.m. to begin their shift.

Police say Salm succumbed to her injuries in hospital Friday afternoon.

Insp. Jamie Dunlop said in a statement that police are “following up on all information” and they don’t have anyone in custody.

“Investigators are also seeking to speak to anyone with information about people who may have had interaction with the victim on May 24, specifically between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.,” said Dunlop.

Police said the assault is being investigated as a homicide, and they had no suspect description as of Friday afternoon.

The Christian Science Reading Room is described online as a public space “for exploring practical Christian healing in a comfortable and healing environment.”