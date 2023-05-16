A woman is dead after being shot while driving in the Cote-des-Neiges borough of Montreal.

Police say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to a parking lot near Jean-Talon and de la Savane streets.

Montreal police say that when officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was in motion when the woman was shot, and that it collided with a building.

They say the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is currently unknown and the suspect fled on foot.

Police say witnesses are being interviewed and the major crimes unit and forensic identification technicians are investigating.