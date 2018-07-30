Woman dies after being swept away in a river in Squamish, B.C.: RCMP

Mounties say a 23-year-old woman from Burnaby is dead after she and another man were swept away in a Squamish, B.C., river.
Police say the woman and man were hiking in the area when they decided to cool off in Rubble Creek.
The man was able to get himself to shore downstream but police say the woman was carried away with the extreme current.
A search and rescue team needed the expertise of their swift water team to rescue the man.
The woman’s body was located Sunday night, about 800 metres from where she went in.
Cpl. Sascha Banks says that while people are encouraged to explore the beautiful area, they need to be educated about the undercurrents, rocks, snow and glacier fed waters around Squamish.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death, and while the woman’s family has been notified, her name won’t be released.
