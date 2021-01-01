Skip to main content
Toronto, ontario, canada
The Canadian Press

Police tape is shown in Toronto May 2, 2017.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Police Service says a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

Police say officers called to the scene in the Weston Rd. and Dennis Ave. area just before 11 a.m. found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

They say the woman, identified as 37-year-old Elsabet Yitayew of Toronto, died of her injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, a 32-year-old Toronto woman, was arrested at the scene.

She has since been charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

