Woman found guilty of terror charges in Canadian Tire attack sentenced to seven years in prison

A woman found guilty of terror charges for attacking workers at a Toronto-area Canadian Tire store has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Rehab Dughmosh was found guilty of four terrorism-related charges after attacking workers with a golf club and a butcher’s knife while draped in an ISIL banner in June 2017.
She had also previously tried to travel to Syria to join ISIL, and one of the charges stemmed from that incident.
Justice Maureen Forestell says the 34-year-old woman’s mental illness played a significant role in the attack and her attempts to join Islamic State militants in Syria.
The judge says Dughmosh’s mental illness, likely schizophrenia, made her vulnerable to extremist beliefs.
Dughmosh is not represented by a lawyer, but the person appointed by the court to assist her said she has shown significant improvement over time and no longer experiences suicidal or homicidal ideation.
