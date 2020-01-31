 Skip to main content

Canada

Woman in motorized scooter dies after hit-and-run incident in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police west of Toronto say they’re looking for a black car after a 45-year-old woman in a motorized scooter was killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened just before 6:45 a.m. in Mississauga, Ont.

They say the car hit the woman as she was riding her scooter in a bike lane going the wrong way.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle will have damage to the front right side.

They say roads in the area will be shut for multiple hours as police examine the scene and try to find any witnesses.

