Open this photo in gallery: Flowers that were left by a person are seen on the side of the road where the Trans-Canada Highway intersects with Hwy 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., June 16, where a semi and a bus carrying seniors collided.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say a woman injured in last week’s crash between a minibus and a transport truck has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.

Health officials say nine patients remain in hospital.

Four are in critical condition.

Manitoba RCMP say all witnesses in highway bus crash were on board, complicating investigation

The bus was taking a group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area on a trip to a casino Thursday, when it crashed with the semi near Carberry.

Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck.

They said officers have not yet interviewed the bus driver as he is receiving care in hospital.