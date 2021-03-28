Woman kidnapped after incident with officers in Brampton, police say

Police west of Toronto say they are looking for a 23-year-old woman who was kidnapped after an incident with officers in Brampton, Ont.

Peel regional police say they were called to a home for a disturbance around 3 a.m.

They say one officer fired their gun in an “interaction” at the home.

Peel regional police say a 21-year-old man fled with an unwilling woman.

The force says the police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has invoked its mandate to begin an investigation.

Police say the suspect, Kwami Garwood, is driving a black Honda Civic and have asked the public to call 911 if they see him or the victim, Salina Ouk.

