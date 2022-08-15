RCMP say a woman found dead at a seniors’ home east of Calgary was a victim of homicide, but won’t be arresting a suspect in the crime.

Police responded to a sudden death of a 63-year-old woman at AgeCare Sagewood in Strathmore last Friday.

Investigators identified a suspect, but he was found dead in Calgary.

Investigators say both the victim and suspect were known to each other.

They are not searching for any other suspects

Autopsies on both have been conducted, but RCMP won’t be releasing any further information.

