 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Woman tells court she didn’t see Linda O’Leary drink after boat crash that killed two

The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Linda O'Leary and Kevin O'Leary at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press

A young woman says she didn’t see Linda O’Leary drink any alcohol or anyone hand her a drink after a boat crash that killed two people.

Francesca Hawkes, a friend of O’Leary’s son, was at the family’s cottage when the fatal collision took place the night of Aug. 24, 2019.

Hawkes says she helped care for another passenger who was injured after the O’Leary boat returned, but did not see O’Leary drink anything or hear her mention alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Leary has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Court has heard she was at the helm when the O’Leary boat struck another vessel on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto. Her husband, celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, was also aboard, as was one of their friends.

A provincial police officer testified Monday that Linda O’Leary registered an “alert range” blood alcohol level in a breath test shortly after the incident, but that O’Leary told her she had only had one drink, and it was after the crash.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies