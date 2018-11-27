 Skip to main content

Canada Woman who orchestrated Rengel killing to appear before parole board

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Woman who orchestrated Rengel killing to appear before parole board

KITCHENER, Ont
The Canadian Press
Comments

A young woman who sexually blackmailed her boyfriend into killing a 14-year-old girl she saw as a rival more than a decade ago is set to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today.

Melissa Todorovic was convicted in 2009 for masterminding the murder of Stefanie Rengel, a girl she had never met but who became the focus of her jealousy.

Rengel had briefly dated Todorovic’s then-boyfriend, David Bagshaw, years earlier and Todorovic threatened to break up with him or withhold sex unless he killed his former flame.

Story continues below advertisement

He eventually carried out her command, stabbing Rengel six times and leaving her to die in a snowbank outside her house on New Year’s Day, 2008.

Todorovic was sentenced in 2009 as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years, the maximum adult sentence for someone her age. She challenged the ruling but it was upheld on appeal.

Bagshaw is also serving an adult life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

At a hearing late last year, the parole board granted Todorovic three unescorted three-day absences from prison, saying she had made progress in handling her emotions but still needed to work on her self-esteem and other issues.

Todorovic said at the time she planned to use the absences to continue therapy after her sessions were discontinued in prison, and work with an employment counsellor to see what she could do once released.

During that hearing, Todorovic said the plot against Rengel was fuelled by intense jealousy and rage, as well as a desire to exert power over Bagshaw.

Todorovic also told the panel she had asked him to kill at least two others she considered rivals, and said she had made a similar request of a previous boyfriend, which caused him to end the relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

Todorovic, who for years insisted she didn’t believe Bagshaw would go through with the killing, said during the hearing that she now felt like a “monster” for telling him to do it.

She also said she didn’t want anything to do with Bagshaw anymore, despite a recent attempt he made to reach her.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019