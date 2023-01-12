The sudden death of a woman earlier this week in northern Nova Scotia has been ruled a homicide.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The sudden death of a woman earlier this week in northern Nova Scotia has been ruled a homicide.

The victim’s body was found Monday in a home in the community of Five Islands after officers responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area.

The Mounties issued a statement saying they had released a person taken into custody early Tuesday in Springhill, N.S.

Police say they do not believe the killing was a random act.

The province’s medical examiner has been called in to determine what caused the woman’s death.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the woman’s death to contact the RCMP’s major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP also say they have been using a Natural Resources Department helicopter to find evidence.

The home where the body was found is on a road leading to the Sand Point Beach campground.

Five Islands is about 75 kilometres west of Truro, N.S.